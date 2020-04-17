Ballast Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 723 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,551.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,126.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.85.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $61.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day moving average is $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $144.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 73.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.7874 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 45.53%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

