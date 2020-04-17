Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Short Interest Up 17.2% in March

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the March 15th total of 2,610,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 626,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DCPH. Zacks Investment Research cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.07.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $71.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.74. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.11.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.18). Sell-side analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 23,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $1,031,845.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,845.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total value of $51,754.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,108 shares in the company, valued at $51,754.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,649 shares of company stock worth $7,368,393 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $235,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,599,000 after buying an additional 124,005 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 27,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

