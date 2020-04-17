Ballast Advisors LLC Invests $43,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 4.5% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $10,636,000. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 6.8% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1,350.3% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 86,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 80,206 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $214,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,570.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 33,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $1,945,934.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,151,497.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,976,376. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.72.

NYSE:GIS opened at $60.69 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $60.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.11.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

