Sure Ventures (LON:SURE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $95.00

Sure Ventures PLC (LON:SURE) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 95 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 97.50 ($1.28), with a volume of 2780 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.25).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 99.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 97.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and a PE ratio of -11.47.

About Sure Ventures (LON:SURE)

Sure Ventures Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage technology companies. It focuses on software centric businesses in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), the Internet of things (IoT), and financial technologies (Fintech). Sure Ventures Plc was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Sure Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sure Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.