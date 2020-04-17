TAG Oil (TSE:TAO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.09

TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 963203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 81.14 and a current ratio of 81.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 million and a P/E ratio of 1.43.

Get TAG Oil alerts:

TAG Oil (TSE:TAO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.03 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that TAG Oil Ltd will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

TAG Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. The company operates eight exploration and production permits in New Zealand; and an exploration and production permit in Australia. It holds interests in the Taranaki basin located in New Zealand; and a 100% interests in the Petroleum Lease 17 permit that covers 25,700 acres area located in the Surat Basin in Australia.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.