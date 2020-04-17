Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Hits New 52-Week Low at $35.00

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.53), with a volume of 88548 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.50 ($0.57).

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 59.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 73.95.

About Warpaint London (LON:W7L)

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. The company operates through two segments, Branded and Close-out. It offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; accessories and sets; make-up brushes; and others. The company also engages in purchasing, repacking, and selling third party products; and wholesaler and supply chain management businesses.

