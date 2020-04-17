OrganiMax Nutrient (CVE:GRDM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

OrganiMax Nutrient Corp. (CVE:GRDM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 4000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on shares of OrganiMax Nutrient in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$0.54 price objective for the company.

Get OrganiMax Nutrient alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$18,940.14.

Grid Metals Corp. engages in exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and rare metals, and platinum group metals. The company holds interests in the Makwa property, a nickel-copper-platinum group metal exploration project; Mayville property, a nickel-copper-platinum group metal exploration project; and Mayville lithium property, a lithium and rare metals exploration project located near Lac du Bonnet in south east Manitoba.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiMax Nutrient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiMax Nutrient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.