ScoZinc Mining (CVE:SZM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.29

ScoZinc Mining Ltd (CVE:SZM) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 60500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The stock has a market cap of $4.10 million and a PE ratio of -1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.52.

About ScoZinc Mining (CVE:SZM)

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for zinc and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the ScoZinc project covering an area of 12,256 hectares of mineral claims located in Nova Scotia. The company was formerly known as Selwyn Resources Ltd.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for ScoZinc Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScoZinc Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.