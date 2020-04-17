Xtierra (CVE:XAG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2020

Xtierra Inc (CVE:XAG) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 43000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$273,045.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04.

About Xtierra (CVE:XAG)

Xtierra Inc, a natural resource company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal deposits in Canada and Mexico. It primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, gold, and mercury deposits. The company's principal project is the Bilbao project covering an area of approximately 1,406.7 hectares comprising nine exploitation concessions located to the northwest of Mexico City in the southeastern part of the State of Zacatecas.

