Pembridge Resources (LON:PERE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.00

Pembridge Resources PLC (LON:PERE) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.13 ($0.04), with a volume of 23346 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.13 ($0.04).

The firm has a market cap of $1.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.82.

About Pembridge Resources (LON:PERE)

Pembridge Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of base and precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and PGMs. The company was formerly known as China Africa Resources plc and changed its name to Pembridge Resources plc in April 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

