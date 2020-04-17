Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.00

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.35), with a volume of 10000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.36).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 33.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 38.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 million and a PE ratio of -1.57.

Ebiquity Company Profile (LON:EBQ)

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent data-driven insights to media and marketing community worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Media Value Measurement, Market Intelligence, and Marketing Performance Optimization. It offers media value measurement services, including media auditing and benchmarking, cost saving and guarantee tracking, digital performance measurement, media consultancy, pitch management, marcomms operations, media agency contact management, and financial compliance and associated services.

