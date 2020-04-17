Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Sets New 52-Week High at $84.47

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $84.47 and last traded at $83.09, with a volume of 42844 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.01.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and set a $71.15 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.95.

The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 505.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.89.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.71 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $651,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,063.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $1,111,050.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 162,197 shares in the company, valued at $12,013,931.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 172,884 shares of company stock valued at $12,565,417. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Five9 by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000.

About Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

