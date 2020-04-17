InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Trading Down 18.2%

InPlay Oil Corp (TSE:IPO)’s share price was down 18.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 141,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 111,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

IPO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of InPlay Oil from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of InPlay Oil from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. AltaCorp Capital reduced their price target on shares of InPlay Oil from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Laurentian reduced their price target on shares of InPlay Oil from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of InPlay Oil from C$0.50 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $7.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.51.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$18.43 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that InPlay Oil Corp will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

InPlay Oil Company Profile (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

