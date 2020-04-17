Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT) Trading Down 31.3%

Shares of Braveheart Resources Inc (CVE:BHT) dropped 31.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 952,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,286% from the average daily volume of 68,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 580.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 5.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 million and a P/E ratio of -0.89.

About Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT)

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for precious metals in primarily in British Colombia, Canada. The company explores for silver and gold deposits. Its principal project is the Big Strike project, including the Alpine mine property covering an area of 10,141 hectares of land package located in the West Kootenay mining district of British Columbia.

