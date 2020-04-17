Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Stock Price Up 13.6%

Wealth Minerals Ltd (CVE:WML) rose 13.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, approximately 235,630 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 90,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.

About Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML)

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, British Columbia, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.