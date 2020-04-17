Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.34

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.34 and last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 1773635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

Separately, Cowen cut Howmet Aerospace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

