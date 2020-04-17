JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.88

Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.88 and last traded at $45.79, with a volume of 587086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.86.
A number of brokerages have commented on JD. DZ Bank began coverage on JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on JD.Com from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on JD.Com from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on JD.Com from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.48.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 0.96.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 21.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 89,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,579 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 3.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 56,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 32.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 84,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 20,832 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in JD.Com in the third quarter worth $737,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 24.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD)
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
