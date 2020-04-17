JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.88

Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.88 and last traded at $45.79, with a volume of 587086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.86.

A number of brokerages have commented on JD. DZ Bank began coverage on JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on JD.Com from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on JD.Com from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on JD.Com from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.48.

Get JD.Com alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 0.96.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 21.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 89,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,579 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 3.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 56,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 32.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 84,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 20,832 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in JD.Com in the third quarter worth $737,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 24.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.