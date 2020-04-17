Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.47

Shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 3315897 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

ZNGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Zynga in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Zynga in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Zynga in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.72.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 193.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Zynga had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $433.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $30,687.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,337 shares in the company, valued at $522,892.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 804,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,827,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 526,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,266,892 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the third quarter worth $912,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zynga by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,822,000 after acquiring an additional 272,372 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Zynga by 130.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 265,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 150,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynga by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 8,723,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

