Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Sets New 1-Year High at $64.87

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.87 and last traded at $64.47, with a volume of 1692659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.28.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATVI. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.54.
The stock has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.62.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.
In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 164,842 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Activision Blizzard Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATVI)
Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.
Featured Article: Insider Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.