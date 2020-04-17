Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Sets New 1-Year High at $64.87

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.87 and last traded at $64.47, with a volume of 1692659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.28.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATVI. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.62.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 164,842 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

