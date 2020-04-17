Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Shares Down 11.4%

Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL)’s share price was down 11.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.98 and last traded at C$1.01, approximately 375,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,387,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.37.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $234.73 million and a PE ratio of 26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.84, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.27.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$97.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$115.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kelt Exploration Ltd will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.