Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Trading Down 13.2%

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2020

Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) traded down 13.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.93 and last traded at C$1.98, 625,570 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,823,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.28.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$12.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$5.50 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cormark decreased their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.82.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.19. The stock has a market cap of $682.79 million and a PE ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.54.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$669.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$672.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seven Generations Energy Ltd will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII)

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

