Encana (TSE:OVV) Trading Down 13.6%

Encana Corp. (TSE:OVV)’s stock price traded down 13.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.17 and last traded at C$5.26, 1,124,916 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 3,021,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.09.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Encana in a report on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Encana to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Firstegy cut Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, CSFB set a C$3.00 price objective on Encana and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.95.

Encana (TSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.49 billion.

About Encana (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets in Anadarko basin, located in west-central Oklahoma; the Permian basin located in the prolific, Midland Basin in Texas; and the Montney basin located in western Canada.

