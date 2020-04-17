iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Shares Down 14.3%

iMetal Resources Inc (CVE:IMR)’s stock price was down 14.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 138,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 438,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of $3.50 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR)

iMetal Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for precious and base metal resources. It owns the Gowganda West Project covering an area of 105 squares kilometers situated in Ontario; various claims in the Temagami North Property situated in north-eastern Ontario; Carheil property that covers an area of approximately 5,400 acres located in Quebec.

