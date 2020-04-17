Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Stock Price Up 14.9%

Shares of Auxly Cannabis Group Inc (CVE:XLY) rose 14.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.39, approximately 1,011,790 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 843,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The firm has a market cap of $236.15 million and a PE ratio of -2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

About Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY)

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It also offers products through its retail store. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc in June 2018.

