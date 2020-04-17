Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Stock Price Down 16.1%

Amerigo Resources LTD (TSE:ARG) shares fell 16.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, 239,359 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 32% from the average session volume of 181,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.01, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $55.85 million and a P/E ratio of -5.66.

About Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

