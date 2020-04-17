Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Stock Price Down 16.8%

Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) shares fell 16.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.82 and last traded at C$4.96, 3,087,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average session volume of 2,915,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.96.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VET. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on Vermilion Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.02.

The stock has a market cap of $770.59 million and a PE ratio of 21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.89.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$388.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$390.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

