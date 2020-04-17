Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE: OFC) in the last few weeks:

4/16/2020 – Corporate Office Properties Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $32.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Corporate Office Properties Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Corporate Office Properties Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $30.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Corporate Office Properties Trust was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

4/3/2020 – Corporate Office Properties Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $23.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Corporate Office Properties Trust was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/29/2020 – Corporate Office Properties Trust was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/20/2020 – Corporate Office Properties Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust that focuses principally on the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of suburban office buildings located in select submarkets in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Corporate Office Properties operates three real estate service companies: Corporate Development Services, Corporate Office Services and Corporate Management Services. “

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average of $27.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 2,530 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,537.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,561.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $148,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 262,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,392.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFC. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 449.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

