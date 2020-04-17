New Dimension Resources (CVE:NDR) Shares Up 16.7%

New Dimension Resources Ltd. (CVE:NDR)’s share price shot up 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 193,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 39% from the average session volume of 139,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and a PE ratio of -1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03.

New Dimension Resources Company Profile (CVE:NDR)

New Dimension Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interests in the Las Calandrias, Los Cisnes, and Sierra Blanca gold-silver projects covering an area of 86,000 hectares located in Santa Cruz province, Argentina.

