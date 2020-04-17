Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2020

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALLO):

  • 4/17/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 4/13/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.
  • 4/2/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of UCART19, ALLO-501, ALLO-715, ALLO-819, CD70, DLL3 and ALLO-647 which are in clinical stage. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “
  • 4/1/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of UCART19, ALLO-501, ALLO-715, ALLO-819, CD70, DLL3 and ALLO-647 which are in clinical stage. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “
  • 3/30/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 3/24/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of UCART19, ALLO-501, ALLO-715, ALLO-819, CD70, DLL3 and ALLO-647 which are in clinical stage. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “
  • 3/24/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/23/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of UCART19, ALLO-501, ALLO-715, ALLO-819, CD70, DLL3 and ALLO-647 which are in clinical stage. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “
  • 3/17/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 3/13/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/11/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 3/4/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/3/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of UCART19, ALLO-501, ALLO-715, ALLO-819, CD70, DLL3 and ALLO-647 which are in clinical stage. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “
  • 3/3/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 3/2/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of UCART19, ALLO-501, ALLO-715, ALLO-819, CD70, DLL3 and ALLO-647 which are in clinical stage. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “
  • 2/26/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 2/24/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.
  • 2/20/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $26.06 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 16.46 and a current ratio of 16.46.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alison Moore sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $71,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David D. Chang sold 20,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $392,668.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,215,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,779,876.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,535 shares of company stock valued at $572,160 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Regents of The University of California bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,077,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,542,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,979,000 after buying an additional 1,268,228 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,658,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,679,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,632,000 after purchasing an additional 335,655 shares during the period. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 1,201,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 295,632 shares during the period. 57.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

