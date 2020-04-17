Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Jack in the Box (JACK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ: JACK) in the last few weeks:

4/17/2020 – Jack in the Box was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/16/2020 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $105.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $96.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Jack in the Box had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $49.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Jack in the Box was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $100.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/2/2020 – Jack in the Box was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/1/2020 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $100.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Jack in the Box was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/25/2020 – Jack in the Box was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Jack in the Box was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/25/2020 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Jack in the Box was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/19/2020 – Jack in the Box was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/17/2020 – Jack in the Box was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/11/2020 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Jack in the Box was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/4/2020 – Jack in the Box had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group.

2/28/2020 – Jack in the Box was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/21/2020 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $104.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Jack in the Box was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $98.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Jack in the Box had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $52.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $93.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.31.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $307.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.47 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $511,830.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,762,072.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $509,699.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,508 shares in the company, valued at $13,470,084.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,860 shares of company stock worth $1,304,554 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 313.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 521,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,704,000 after acquiring an additional 395,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $25,846,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 895,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,847,000 after acquiring an additional 128,893 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 985,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after acquiring an additional 122,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,062,000 after acquiring an additional 121,602 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

