East West Petroleum (CVE:EW) Trading 16.7% Higher

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2020

East West Petroleum Corp (CVE:EW)’s stock price traded up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 200,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 104% from the average session volume of 97,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market cap of $3.14 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11,741.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$2,935.33.

East West Petroleum Company Profile (CVE:EW)

East West Petroleum Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in New Zealand and Romania. It holds interest in a 30% interest in the Cheal-E site mining permit in the Taranaki Basin, New Zealand; and four exploration blocks covering an area of 4,079 square kilometres in Romania.

