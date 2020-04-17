Informa (INF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Informa (LON: INF):

4/17/2020 – Informa had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 610 ($8.02). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Informa had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/16/2020 – Informa had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/16/2020 – Informa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 860 ($11.31) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 900 ($11.84).

4/16/2020 – Informa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

4/1/2020 – Informa had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 729 ($9.59) to GBX 552 ($7.26). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Informa had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 740 ($9.73). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Informa was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 625 ($8.22) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 635 ($8.35).

3/23/2020 – Informa had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 710 ($9.34) to GBX 530 ($6.97). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Informa had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 791 ($10.41) to GBX 627 ($8.25). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Informa was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 729 ($9.59) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 744 ($9.79).

3/12/2020 – Informa had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 845 ($11.12) to GBX 635 ($8.35). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Informa was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 791 ($10.41) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 873 ($11.48).

3/11/2020 – Informa had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 960 ($12.63) to GBX 710 ($9.34). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Informa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 950 ($12.50).

3/10/2020 – Informa was downgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating.

3/10/2020 – Informa had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/10/2020 – Informa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

3/9/2020 – Informa was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 715 ($9.41) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,050 ($13.81).

3/9/2020 – Informa had its price target lowered by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 885 ($11.64). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Informa had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

3/4/2020 – Informa had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 769 ($10.12) to GBX 744 ($9.79). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Informa had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.16. Informa PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 326.70 ($4.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85). The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 499.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 728.16.

Get Informa PLC alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a GBX 15.95 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from Informa’s previous dividend of $7.55. Informa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.28%.

In other Informa news, insider Stephen Davidson purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 470 ($6.18) per share, with a total value of £7,520 ($9,892.13).

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Informa PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.