Relevium Technologies (CVE:RLV) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Relevium Technologies Inc (CVE:RLV)’s share price rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 1,107,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,261,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and a PE ratio of -2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.30, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.34.

About Relevium Technologies (CVE:RLV)

Relevium Technologies Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of assets or businesses in the health and wellness markets with a focus on e-commerce. The company markets dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, sports nutrition products, and nutri cosmeceuticals primarily through its Bioganix brand portfolio online, as well as dietary supplements under the LeefyLyfe brand name through its wholesale, retail, and online distribution channels.

