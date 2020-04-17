Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Shares Up 28.6%

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc (CVE:NOB)’s stock price shot up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 321,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 60% from the average session volume of 200,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market cap of $6.88 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08.

About Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel and gold deposits. Its principal project is the Project 81 that covers an area of approximately 70,641 hectares located in Northern Ontario, Timmins- Cochrane Area.

