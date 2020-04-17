Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $175.24

Banco Santander SA (LON:BNC) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 175.24 ($2.31) and last traded at GBX 176.96 ($2.33), with a volume of 630134 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 184.77 ($2.43).

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 221.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 293.85.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

In other news, insider Ana Patricia Botin acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 366 ($4.81) per share, for a total transaction of £3,660,000 ($4,814,522.49). Also, insider Ramiro Mato García Ansorena bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.67) per share, with a total value of £390,500 ($513,680.61).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.