Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Update

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 435.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.41% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNOA stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03. The company has a market cap of $9.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.48. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $8.82.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.68 million during the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.11%.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of chronic skin conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream indicated to relieve and manage the burning and itching associated with various skin conditions.

