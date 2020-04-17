FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 265,800 shares, a growth of 452.6% from the March 15th total of 48,100 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ:FPAY opened at $1.08 on Friday. FlexShopper has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $3.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. FlexShopper had a net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $22.46 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FPAY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FlexShopper from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of FlexShopper in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

In related news, Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Insiders acquired 294,484 shares of company stock valued at $515,483 over the last 90 days. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the 4th quarter valued at $563,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FlexShopper by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 84,559 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 168,593 shares in the last quarter. 13.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Relevium Technologies Stock Price Up 11.1%
Relevium Technologies Stock Price Up 11.1%
Noble Mineral Exploration Shares Up 28.6%
Noble Mineral Exploration Shares Up 28.6%
Banco Santander Hits New 52-Week Low at $175.24
Banco Santander Hits New 52-Week Low at $175.24
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc Short Interest Update
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc Short Interest Update
FlexShopper Inc Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
FlexShopper Inc Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Delek Logistics Partners LP Short Interest Update
Delek Logistics Partners LP Short Interest Update


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report