FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 265,800 shares, a growth of 452.6% from the March 15th total of 48,100 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ:FPAY opened at $1.08 on Friday. FlexShopper has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $3.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. FlexShopper had a net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $22.46 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FPAY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FlexShopper from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of FlexShopper in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

In related news, Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Insiders acquired 294,484 shares of company stock valued at $515,483 over the last 90 days. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the 4th quarter valued at $563,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FlexShopper by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 84,559 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 168,593 shares in the last quarter. 13.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

