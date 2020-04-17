Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) Short Interest Update

Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a growth of 516.0% from the March 15th total of 18,800 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $236.02 million, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.84. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $34.12.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $138.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 15.18% and a negative return on equity of 61.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 153,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 86,901 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 386.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

DKL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

