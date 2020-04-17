Short Interest in Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Rises By 528.6%

Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 528.6% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BKSC stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.92. Bank of SC has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The company has a market cap of $85.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of SC had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 14.22%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of SC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

In related news, Director Charles G. Lane acquired 2,000 shares of Bank of SC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $26,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,214.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard W. Hutson, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of Bank of SC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,212.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,060 shares of company stock valued at $110,033 in the last quarter. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bank of SC stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,938 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of Bank of SC as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Bank of SC Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

