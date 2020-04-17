PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,200 shares, a growth of 596.9% from the March 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PFSweb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut PFSweb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in PFSweb by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PFSweb in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PFSweb in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PFSweb by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. 51.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFSweb stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. PFSweb has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.03. The stock has a market cap of $64.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PFSweb will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

