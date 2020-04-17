Short Interest in ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) Grows By 618.2%

ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 618.2% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ENGlobal stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 606,026 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,598 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.21% of ENGlobal worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

ENG stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ENGlobal has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.48.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ENGlobal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional services primarily to the energy industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

