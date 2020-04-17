Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, an increase of 680.3% from the March 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AMTX opened at $0.60 on Friday. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

