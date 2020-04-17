Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, an increase of 680.3% from the March 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AMTX opened at $0.60 on Friday. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Relevium Technologies Stock Price Up 11.1%
Relevium Technologies Stock Price Up 11.1%
Noble Mineral Exploration Shares Up 28.6%
Noble Mineral Exploration Shares Up 28.6%
Banco Santander Hits New 52-Week Low at $175.24
Banco Santander Hits New 52-Week Low at $175.24
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc Short Interest Update
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc Short Interest Update
FlexShopper Inc Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
FlexShopper Inc Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Delek Logistics Partners LP Short Interest Update
Delek Logistics Partners LP Short Interest Update


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report