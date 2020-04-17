Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 733.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Taylor Devices news, major shareholder Ira Sochet purchased 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $46,211.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 170,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,326. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taylor Devices stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Taylor Devices worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Taylor Devices stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.98. Taylor Devices has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $13.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 8.15%.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

