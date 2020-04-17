Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 335,200 shares, a growth of 866.0% from the March 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

BBU stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $46.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.70.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($2.67). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

