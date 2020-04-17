Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 347,000 shares, a growth of 1,224.4% from the March 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 571,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ MIST opened at $2.33 on Friday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54. The firm has a market cap of $57.22 million and a PE ratio of -0.12.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.23). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 2,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $28,023.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) by 76.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.93.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.