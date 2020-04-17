Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nortech Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Nortech Systems worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSYS opened at $3.69 on Friday. Nortech Systems has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $7.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.82 million for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nortech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. The company provides value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

