Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Given a C$1.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) has been assigned a C$1.00 target price by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 16.67% from the stock’s current price.

CPG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.69.

TSE CPG opened at C$1.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.24. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.75 and a 52-week high of C$6.30.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$729.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$752.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

