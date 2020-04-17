Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a growth of 1,595.7% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 347,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lightinthebox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:LITB opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of -0.03. Lightinthebox has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $1.79.

About Lightinthebox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online retail company worldwide. It provides apparel products, including customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home and garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

