Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Lowered to C$100.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target decreased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$113.00 to C$100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.03% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. CSFB set a C$97.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$138.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$115.15.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$109.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$108.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$117.44. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$92.01 and a 52 week high of C$127.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.23, for a total transaction of C$100,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,660,721.15. Also, Director Denis Losier sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.48, for a total transaction of C$208,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,474,697.92. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,451 shares of company stock valued at $427,559 and sold 21,160 shares valued at $2,469,439.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

