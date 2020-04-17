Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Lowered to C$100.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target decreased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$113.00 to C$100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.03% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.34 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. CSFB set a C$97.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$138.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$115.15.
Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$109.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$108.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$117.44. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$92.01 and a 52 week high of C$127.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86.
About Canadian National Railway
Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.
