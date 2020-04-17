Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $82.30

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd AG (ETR:HLAG) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as €82.30 ($95.70) and last traded at €82.30 ($95.70), with a volume of 2306 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €78.30 ($91.05).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HLAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.41 ($42.34) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Hapag-Lloyd presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €36.61 ($42.57).

The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion and a PE ratio of 39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €68.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is €70.87.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

